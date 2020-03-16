Wonderful! Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia collaborates with Ved Raj for a fantasy drama

MUMBAI: Pavitra Punia, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, is all set to return to the fiction genre with the fantasy drama, titled Naagmani. The show, which is produced by Ved Raj, will feature Aditya Redij and Aleya Ghosh as the lead couple.

Also Read: OMG! Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan feel UNCOMFORTABLE arpund each other at an award ceremony; fans think they had a fight

While Aleya will play the naagin, Pavitra will be seen as a witch. It has also been reported that Pavitra has been approached to participate in the upcoming season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. For now, we have it that she is definitely a part of Naagmani.

This isn’t the first time that Pavitra will be exploring the supernatural genre. She has been part of shows like Naagin, Baalveer Returns and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. In fact, she became a household name as Timansa in Baalveer Returns, which she quit in order to participate in Bigg Boss 14.

Also Read: Exclusive: I regret quitting Baalveer Returns, says Pavitra Punia

On the personal front, Pavitra is in a relationship with Eijaz Khan, who was also seen as a participant in Bigg Boss14. The two fell head over heels in love with each other during the course of the reality show and have been going strong since.

Credit: ETimes