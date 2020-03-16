Wonderful! Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia collaborates with Ved Raj for a fantasy drama

Pavitra Punia to play the role of a witch in Ved Raj’s upcoming show ‘Naagmani’ co-starring Aditya Redij and Alegya Ghosh
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 09:12
Pavitra Punia

MUMBAI: Pavitra Punia, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, is all set to return to the fiction genre with the fantasy drama, titled Naagmani. The show, which is produced by Ved Raj, will feature Aditya Redij and Aleya Ghosh as the lead couple.

Also Read: OMG! Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan feel UNCOMFORTABLE arpund each other at an award ceremony; fans think they had a fight

While Aleya will play the naagin, Pavitra will be seen as a witch. It has also been reported that Pavitra has been approached to participate in the upcoming season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. For now, we have it that she is definitely a part of Naagmani.

This isn’t the first time that Pavitra will be exploring the supernatural genre. She has been part of shows like Naagin, Baalveer Returns and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. In fact, she became a household name as Timansa in Baalveer Returns, which she quit in order to participate in Bigg Boss 14.

Also Read: Exclusive: I regret quitting Baalveer Returns, says Pavitra Punia

On the personal front, Pavitra is in a relationship with Eijaz Khan, who was also seen as a participant in Bigg Boss14. The two fell head over heels in love with each other during the course of the reality show and have been going strong since.

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar Television Bigg Boss 14 Pavitra Punia Ved Raj Baalveer Returns Love U Zindagi MTV Splitsvilla Daayan Eijaz Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 09:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wonderful! Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia collaborates with Ved Raj for a fantasy drama
MUMBAI: Pavitra Punia, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, is all set to return to the fiction genre with the fantasy...
MASSIVE TWIST! Abhimanyu agrees to let Aarohi come; Birlas refuse to listen to Abhi's request in StarPlus'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
MAJOR DRAMA! Mimi one last try for Akshara; Abhimanyu brings Aarohi home in StarPlus'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: What! Priya comes to know about Varun’s involvement
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has always given us a reason to binge-watch it.Also read - ...
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Gehna drinks the poisoned drink to save Surya
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, you will get to see an interesting twist with Gehna and...
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Woah! Gehna leaves Surya and goes with Abhay
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, you will get to see an interesting twist with Gehna’s new...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Meet Radhika Pandit, the wife of superstar Yash
Must Read! Meet Radhika Pandit, the wife of superstar Yash
Latest Video