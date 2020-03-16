Wonderful! Check out the scintillating moves by Ashi Singh on the sets of Meet- Badlegi Duniya ki Reet

MUMBAI : Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, the Zee TV programme, has quickly gained popularity among viewers. The principal actors in the recently released show, which stars two Meets named Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda, are Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey. The crowd adores their on-screen connection. Fans find its narrative to be highly captivating and distinctive.

Also read- Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Face-Off! Meet Hooda challenges Barfi Devi to kick her along with her daughter out of the Ahlawat house

The audience also loves seeing the cute chemistry between Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh.

The actors of the show are quite active on social media and they keep sharing pictures and videos of the off-screen fun.

Recently, we came across a video shared by Ashi Singh on her social media handle.

Check out the video below:

In the video, we can see Ashi dancing to a very popular Bollywood song. Her co-stars are also in the video and they are lovingly watching her as she dances beautifully. The danced moves by her are quite beautiful and we can’t help but fall in love.

Also read- Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet: Major Twist! Meet Ahlawat demands a divorce, Meet Hooda tears the divorce papers and stands her ground

Meanwhile in the show, Barfi Devi is upset because Meet Hooda won't divorce Meet Ahlawat. Despite being aware of Barfi's ingenuity, Meet is not yet willing to give up. She is startled to learn that Meet Ahlawat also despises her and wants to break up with her, but she is adamant about continuing and cautions Barfi Devi.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for the latest news and gossip