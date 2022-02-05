Wonderful! Popular telly actresses Erica Fernandes, Adaa Khan approached for dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

TV actresses Erica Fernandes and Adaa Khan have been approached by the makers of ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’ season 10 to participate in the dance reality show
MUMBAI: Popular telly actresses Erica Fernandes and Adaa Khan have been approached for the upcoming season of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol have been approached to be the judges on the show along with choreographer Farah Khan as the third judge.

The show had managed to rule the hearts of the audiences with contestants' talent. The show aired its 9th season in 2016 and it was judged by Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Ganesh Hegde. Finally, the show is all set to return after 6-year-long break with its new season.

A source close to the unit says, that ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ fame Erica Fernandes and ‘Naagin’ actress Adaa Khan have been approached for the upcoming season. Well, both the actresses have amazing dancing skills.

Reportedly, the actresses are currently not busy with any longer commitments but have a few music videos, and brand endorsements that are keeping them busy. There are chances that the divas might say yes to the show and participate in it. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is expected to go on floors in July or August first week.

