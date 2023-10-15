Wonderful! From Shivangi Joshi -Kushal Tandon to Sumbul Touqeer - Mishkat Varma; Take a look at 5 TV couples' heartwarming chemistry that captivate viewer's attention

These reel-life couples have won the hearts of their fans over the past several years. Here are some legendary television pairings that would make your heart skip a beat, from Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma to Neha Rana and Ankit Gupta.
Shivangi

MUMBAI: Some famous television couples have won the admiration of viewers. When we witness these couples acting or performing on TV, the writing of these couples works like magic.  On all social media sites, there is a devoted fandom that creates its own hashtags. These reel-life couples have won the hearts of their fans over the past several years. Here are some legendary television pairings that would make your heart skip a beat, from Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma to Neha Rana and Ankit Gupta.

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma

The Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon main actors On television, Kavya Bansal and Adiraj Pradhan (Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma) have quickly gained popularity as a pair. Both characters in the show have some nook-jhook and have yet to fully comprehend their love, but this will soon develop into a new love story. Although they both appear attractive in the show, they get along well in real life.

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon
 

Reyansh and Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon) are also on the list. One of the most watched shows currently airing is Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka. Fans of the pair and the show are quite devoted to them. Both on and off-screen, their chemistry has been adored by fans. On and off camera, they may be seen pulling each other's legs. Kushal was invited to the home of actress Shivangi Joshi on Ganpati.

Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar

This Jodi is a prime example of how opposites attract. The leading duo from Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi and Ranbir (Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar), has also won over fans. Both actors have stunning on-screen looks, and off-screen, they are close friends. Their on-screen romance began with a desire for revenge and when they eventually discovered love for one another, they were placed on this list.

Pranali Rathore and Harshad Chopda

One of the most adored on-screen relationships is that of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Akshara and Abhimanyu (Pranali Rathore and Harshad Chopda). Fans are falling in love with their love story. According to the current track, the two lovers are having trouble getting together, yet their chemistry is amazing. Off-screen, Pranali Rathore and Harshad Chopda are close friends who enjoy each other's company.

Ankit Gupta and Neha Rana

Ankit Gupta and Neha Rana's Jahaan and Elahi from Junooniyatt are last but certainly not least on our list. The love triangle plot between Jordan, Elahi, and Jahaan has drawn viewers to their televisions. They are curious to learn Elahi's final decision. Although Elahi and Jahaan's love story may not have begun, people still adore the two actors, according to the show's current track.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

