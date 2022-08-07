Wonderful! Will this television actress be the NEW Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Details inside

Makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah approached Aishwarya Sakhuja for the role of Dayaben after she delivered an applause-worthy performance in her look test

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 10:48
MUMBAI: For quite some time, makers of TV’s most loved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been searching for new Dayaben who would replace Disha Vakani in the show. Looks like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans won’t have to wait longer to see the new Dayaben on the show as makers have reportedly approached an actress. According to the latest media reports, Taarak Mehta makers have approached TV fame Aishwarya Sakhuja to step into Disha Vakani’s shows.

Reportedly, Aishwarya Sakhuja has always been on the makers’ list for Dayaben’s character on the show. A source close to the development revealed to the portal, “The makers were keen on an actress who can effortlessly pull off Daya’s spontaneity, as Taarak…. is a cult show and fans still miss Daya. They felt Aishwarya may be a good fit.”

The actress was last seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein. The report also stated that Aishwarya Sakhuja’s role has been shortlisted after she delivered an applause-worthy performance in her look test.

Earlier speaking about Disha Vakani’s re-entry, show producer Asit Kumarr Modi said he wants Dayaben to be back and their efforts are on. Dayaben cannot return overnight as the makers had said they will have to create a zabardast re-entry for her since she has been missing for a long time.

Credit: koimoi

