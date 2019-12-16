News

“Working with Ekta Kapoor is like a dream come true,” says Abrar Qazi from Ye Hai Chahatein

16 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s spin-off show Ye Hai Chahatein is al set to go on-air this week and we cannot keep calm. The charming Abrar Qazi will be seen in a completely new avatar where he is playing the role of a Rockstar – Rudraksh Khurana. 

Abrar was previously seen in Gathbandhan, where he portrayed the role of a goon, and will now be seen in a rather intense role. Excited about working the team, Abrar said, “I feel very fortunate to be working with Ekta Ma’am. I have been watching all her shows since childhood and it was a dream to work with the Tsarina someday. I didn’t know my dream would come true so soon in my career but I feel blessed. I was in complete awe of her when I met her for the first time during the briefing of our show.”

Ekta Kapoor who was always the creator of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is abck with yet another gripping story. Ye Hai Chahatein will see Abrar’s character Rudraksh is a Rockstar who is very close to his older brother and mother. A new age love story between Preesha, a single mother and a Rockstar, Rudraksh, is set to take our breath away.

Watch Ye Hai Chahatein starting 19th December at 10:30PM only on Star Plus

