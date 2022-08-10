From working out in the gym to cycling around the city, Bhagya Lakshmi’s Mohit Malhotra follows a balanced workout regime to stay fit

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 16:15
follows a balanced workout regime

MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way into the audience's hearts, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti a.k.a. our very own #RishMi have become household names. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) saved the city from a bomb blast and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) rescued her after she fell off the cliff. However, with this ongoing drama in their life, the Oberoi family has started preparing for Lakshmi and Vikrant’s (Mohit Malhotra) Roka ceremony.

While these actors have been working endlessly to give their best to the audience, it gets very difficult for them to take out time from their busy schedules to work on themselves. However, staying fit and healthy should be the top priority for one and all. To maintain the same, Mohit Malhotra has figured out a way amid his busy schedule. Along with following a diet and going to the gym, Mohit follows a routine that includes cycling to maintain a balanced workout regime. He makes sure that he takes out time and cycles every Sunday, regardless if he is shooting or not. He believes that cycling is good for his physical and mental health.

Mohit mentioned, “As an actor, I've always been mindful of staying in good shape, not just for the physical demands of my work, but also for my overall health and well-being. And I feel that one form of exercise that has been beneficial for me is cycling. What I love about cycling the most is that along with it being a physical exercise it also helps you relax and calms your mind. You can ride along with your friends, and families, it can be in your complex or even participate in marathons that happen around in the city. I feel that everyone around can cycle to go places nearby, as it is also an eco-friendly way of travelling and one of the best forms of fitness.”

While Mohit has been keeping himself fit for his character in Bhagya Lakshmi, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness how Vikrant and Lakshmi will be seen getting engaged, but will that be the end of RishMi, or will Rishi win over his love and break this engagement?

To find out, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi, every day, at 8:30 pm, only on Zee TV!    

 

Bhagya Lakshmi Aishwarya Khare Rohit Suchanti #RishMi Vikrant Mohit Malhotra roka ceremony Mohit TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 16:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyat: Mesmerized! Jordan lost in Elahi’s beauty as she enters the function
MUMBAI:Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
John Abraham dubs Ravi Teja-starrer 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' teaser
MUMBAI :Action star John Abraham has turned into a voiceover artiste for Ravi Teja's forthcoming pan-India release, '...
From working out in the gym to cycling around the city, Bhagya Lakshmi’s Mohit Malhotra follows a balanced workout regime to stay fit
MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! When Kapil Sharma allegedly didn’t want to invite Sunny Leone on his show due to her past in the p*rn industry
MUMBAI :  The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. Comedians like Krushna...
Awesome! Sanya Malhotra confirms being a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, says “cannot wait to see myself around him…”
MUMBAI :Sanya Malhotra has proved that she is a talented actress right from her very first film Dangal with Aamir Khan...
Tom Hanks says AI makes it possible to continue to appear in films after his death
MUMBAI:Hollywood star Tom Hanks is talking about AI technology that could potentially make it possible for him to...
Recent Stories
'Tiger Nageswara Rao' teaser
John Abraham dubs Ravi Teja-starrer 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' teaser
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sunny Leone
The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! When Kapil Sharma allegedly didn’t want to invite Sunny Leone on his show due to her past in the p*rn industry
Rohit Bose Roy
Rohit Bose Roy on the years after 'Swabhimaan': 'I didn't know what I was doing'
Megha Ray
Megha Ray: I feel Sapnon ki Chhalaang is going to be one of my best works so far!
Sonakshi Batra
Sonakshi Batra fom Dreamiyata's Udaariyaan: The biggest stability one can ask for is love from the audience
Kashish Duggal
Kashish Duggal: The kind of response we have been getting for Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is unbelievable
Charrul Malik
Charrul Malik opens up on her struggle and career!