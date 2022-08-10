From working out in the gym to cycling around the city, Bhagya Lakshmi’s Mohit Malhotra follows a balanced workout regime to stay fit

MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way into the audience's hearts, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti a.k.a. our very own #RishMi have become household names. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) saved the city from a bomb blast and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) rescued her after she fell off the cliff. However, with this ongoing drama in their life, the Oberoi family has started preparing for Lakshmi and Vikrant’s (Mohit Malhotra) Roka ceremony.

While these actors have been working endlessly to give their best to the audience, it gets very difficult for them to take out time from their busy schedules to work on themselves. However, staying fit and healthy should be the top priority for one and all. To maintain the same, Mohit Malhotra has figured out a way amid his busy schedule. Along with following a diet and going to the gym, Mohit follows a routine that includes cycling to maintain a balanced workout regime. He makes sure that he takes out time and cycles every Sunday, regardless if he is shooting or not. He believes that cycling is good for his physical and mental health.

Mohit mentioned, “As an actor, I've always been mindful of staying in good shape, not just for the physical demands of my work, but also for my overall health and well-being. And I feel that one form of exercise that has been beneficial for me is cycling. What I love about cycling the most is that along with it being a physical exercise it also helps you relax and calms your mind. You can ride along with your friends, and families, it can be in your complex or even participate in marathons that happen around in the city. I feel that everyone around can cycle to go places nearby, as it is also an eco-friendly way of travelling and one of the best forms of fitness.”

While Mohit has been keeping himself fit for his character in Bhagya Lakshmi, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness how Vikrant and Lakshmi will be seen getting engaged, but will that be the end of RishMi, or will Rishi win over his love and break this engagement?

