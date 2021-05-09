Working on the same concept can become monotonous for a writer: Sonali Jaffar

MUMBAI: Sonali Jaffar along with her husband Amir Jaffar is currently producing three shows - Tujhse Hai Raabta, Qurbaan Hua and Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha - under their banner Full House Media Pvt Ltd. She is the one brainstorming the stories and scripts for their shows and reveals that she is always on the lookout for new concepts and scripts.

She said, "I don’t like to work on the same concept again and again, it becomes a little monotonous for a writer, so I am always looking for a different subject, different story line. They have to hold my interest first for me to hold the interest of the audience, so my benchmark is that it needs to be exciting for me."

"It always helps that I am a writer on the shows also, rather I have a team of writers who do their work, but yes it gives me a sense of what will work and what won’t based on my experience. There are certain things I always look into like what hero, heroine should not be doing and that’s how I work with gut major," she added.

With shows like "Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant", "Shaadi Ke Siyape", "Meri Hanikarak Biwi", and "Devanshi", to her credit, Sonali, however, admitted she has always been known as a romance writer. "My biggest hits have been romantic shows, but having said that I feel that when I made 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant' in Full House Media, it was something which was very different. I think we got slotted as makers who would come up with different subjects," she said.

She added, "My second show was 'Devanshi'. And now I feel, I stayed away from romance for a long time, so I have gotten back to it with 'Qurbaan Hua'." Sonali and Amir's "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha" went on-air in March and has managed to keep the audience hooked with its interesting storyline which revolves around a blind photographer. When asked what can the audience except next in the show, she said, "I am unrevealing what to expect from the show. Let’s see, it’s a little strange wicket I am on right now because the show has to grow so the character has to change." "I guess we are trying our hand at the story. This was originally a Bengali show which we are adapting, so we are seeing how it goes from here," she added.