Working with Utkarsha ma’am feels like completing the full circle of life yet again. – Manit Joura

MUMBAI: In the extremely big entertainment industry, it is not very often that actors get the same co stars to work with. But when they do, the comfort level makes them feel at home. One such pairing happened in the team of Dangal TV’s Prem Bandhan. While Manit Joura and Chhavi Pandey’s fresh chemistry is a treat to the viewers’ eye, Utkarsha Naik and Manit Joura who play the mother-son duo have a beautiful bond.

This is the second time that they are paired as mother-son in a show. Expressing his excitement, Manit says, “Working with Utkarsha ma’am feels like completing the full circle of life yet again. Even though our initial project in 2013 was a very small stint, I was really excited to meet someone who has the same passion for acting and also food. But with the busy Mumbai lives, we were unable to meet each other for a very long time. I was so excited to see her on the mock shoot for Prem Bandhan when I figured she is playing my mother all over again. For me it is very important to share a warm and comfortable vibe with the person who plays your mother otherwise it feels fake. And finding that with Utkarsha ma’am feels unreal. I am really looking forward for some great scenes and good memories with her.”

The audience is also excited to see this wonderful duo on screen.

Prem Bandhan is a story about an independent girl who has the responsibility of her family on her shoulders and how she meets a cross road and ends up marrying a businessman with a mysterious past. The show promises a unique story line and a narrative that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Prem Bandhan airs from Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm only on Dangal TV.