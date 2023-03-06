On World Bicycle Day, Zee TV actor- Samarth Jurel share the importance of cycling

A simple, affordable, reliable, and environment friendly means of transport is Bicycle. Every year, World Bicycle Day is celebrated on 3rd June to promote fitness, sustain nature and build the environment. Additionally, this day aims to develop a culture of cycling for commuting and strengthening physical and mental health of the people. On this World Bicycle Day, Zee TV actor Samarth Jurel a.k.a Harsh from Maitree, shared his fondest memories of cycling, as well as the importance of the same for good health.

Samarth Jurel who essays the role of Harsh in Zee TV’s Maitree mentioned, “Bicycles are very close to my heart, as they are a reminder of the golden period of our life called childhood. There is nothing as exciting as a bicycle ride, just take out your cycle early in the morning and within a couple of minutes it will disconnect you with the daily hustle of life, and take you in tranquility. I remember I started learning how to ride a cycle when I was in the 4th grade. It always made me feel like I have wings and I am flying with the wind in my hair. Even today, whenever I am free or not working, I prefer to ride a cycle, be it for leisure or even as a form of exercise.”