World Dance Day 2021: Celebrities reveal the name of Bollywood stars whose dancing skills they admire

MUMBAI: Dance is a way of life for many, while there are others who enjoy watching people create magic on stage. World Dance Day is all about celebrating the relevance and significance of dance in our lives. Whether we are skilled or not, most of us end up shaking a leg to our favourite song or enjoy a moment of success breaking into an impromptu jig or often match steps when we are dragged on to the dance floor. And, we all have our favourite dancer, whose performance we try not to miss. Celebrities too are no different. On the occasion of World Dance Day on April 29, they talk about their favourite Bollywood actor, whose dancing skills have floored them and why:



Amit Mishra

Govinda is my favourite dancer in the industry. I think there is understated elegance and confidence in his movements which is not something that we see so much in contemporary Bollywood dancing these days. There are many good technical dancers in Bollywood, but there is no one who can dance with not just his body by his eyes and smiles too like Govinda.



Nikkiey Chawla

Everyone knows that I'm a die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit Nene. I have grown up watching Madhur ma’am perform on screen. Her ada, postures, expressions, hand and feet movement, smile and those sparkling eyes create magic. She’s the best dancer our industry has. She is an inspiration to many. I feel I have a bit of Madhuri ma’am in me, I live and breathe Madhuri Dixit and will continue to do so all my life.



Avinash Mukherjee

I am a fan of Govinda’s dancing. His aura and expressions are unmatchable. There is no one like him when it comes to Bollywood dancing.



Priyamvada Kant

Madhuri Dixit Nene is the one and the only person I look up to in Bollywood when it comes to dancing. I love her expressions and with the grace, she performs. In fact, while growing up I wanted to be her child.

Nibeditaa Paal

I absolutely adore Madhuri Dixit Nene. I think she is so expressive, her postures and movements are perfect. Nobody can match her grace! Her songs are so iconic, we all groove to them even today. Bollywood songs are my absolute favourite and I can’t help but dance to them whenever they play. I’m completely old school at heart. My dance playlist is full of 90’s songs.



Sneh Binny

Tiger Shroff is my favourite dancer. He can add up crazy moves when he dances. And whatever he does, he looks too good. We used to workout at the same gym a long time ago, and sometimes he helped me out, taught me a few steps. That’s when I took part in my first dance challenge titled Beat Pe Booty.



Chandni Soni

Undoubtedly my favourite dancer in Bollywood is Madhuri Dixit Nene. I can actually write a book on the reasons why I love her so much. She is an epitome of grace and beauty. Each of every dance movement is so distinct, watching her perform mesmerising. Since childhood I remember dancing to her songs. In fact she inspired me to learn classical dance. I am a professional Kathak dancer from Lucknow. Such is my admiration for this fantastic dancer.