World Earth Day: Here what these &TV artist have to say

MUMBAI: On World Earth Day, Sneha Wagh of Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram shares, “Electricity is a necessity and a very important part of our day-to-day life. In the past couple of weeks, I have realised that since the entire family is home, we end up consuming a lot of electricity. Hence, we have consciously decided to observe ‘batti band’ every late evening as a step towards energy conservation. During that time, we switch off air conditioners, fan & light of all the other rooms, stay away from the TV set and other gadgets and sit in our living room, playing board games with each other. This is also a way to spend an effective and perfect tile with the family. In a way, this is our contribution towards the wellness of mother nature, this World Earth Day.”

Rohitashv Gour of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai preaches a new practice on World Earth Day while sharing with us, “Since the last couple of years payments and transactions have gone paperless but there are still people who engage in collecting bills, only to discard them eventually. As a practice in my house, I have educated everyone to say NO for unnecessary prints, bill copies, etc. to prevent paper wastage. Also, this World Earth Day, I urge each one of you to cut down on the usage of paper and find ways to substitute them with other means.”

Nirbhay Wadhwa of Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram shares, “Water is an essential part of almost all our household chores. But we must keep a track of how much water we use and cut down the consumption whenever we can. There are some things I follow which results in less water wastage such as cold washing clothes in machine, taking bath using a shower, air drying utensils as against drying in dishwasher. Also, I reuse the water I wash vegetables or fruit with for my indoor plants.”

Samta Sagar of Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari who is fond of cooking shares,“I feel that there is a dire need for waste management especially when it comes to leftover food. Many a times, we end up cooking a little extra, which only goes into the trash can or the fridge. To avoid such wastage, we have kept small pots which helps us turn leftover food into compost. We then use it to nourish the plants in our kitchen garden. This World Earth Day, I request you all to limit wastage of any kind.”

Sarika Bahroliya of Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari shares her thoughts on World Earth Day ,“Everyone at my house believes in creating less trash by reusing things. Also, we have made a conscious decision of avoiding disposable products, such as paper plates, cups, napkins and cutlery even for house parties. We have also made utility boxes from newspapers and have turned one-sided printed papers into a hardbound book. Request everyone to follow whatever they can in keeping the environment clean and safe, and bring to practise as a daily activity.”