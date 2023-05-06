On World Environment Day, Zee TV actor Sana Sayyad share the importance of preserving the environment

MUMBAI : World Environment Day is a global event that commemorates every year on June 5th to promote awareness about environmental protection. The idea of celebrating World Environment Day is to spread the word about how there is socio-environmental conflict such as global warming, marine life, and sustainable consumption of resources, which needs to be addressed and acknowledged. On this World Environment Day, Zee TV actor Sana Sayyad a.k.a. Palki from Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya shared her views on protecting the environment, as well as the importance of the same

Sana Sayyad who essays the role of Palki in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya mentioned, “World Environment Day is celebrated to preserve the remarkable planet that has given us life, beauty, and endless wonders. As an actor, I have an unique platform to influence and inspire change and I believe to use my voice to advocate for environmental conservation, promote eco-friendly initiatives, and encourage everyone to be mindful of their impact on the Earth. In fact, the whole cast and crew of the show- Kundali Bhagya are trying to avoid the use of the plastic bags, bottles and other stuff. And I believe, World Environment Day serves as a reminder that our actions today shape the world of tomorrow. "