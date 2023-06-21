World Music Day: Zee TV actor Sambhabana Mohanty talks about how music is an emotion to her

MUMBAI :Every year World Music Day is celebrated on 21st June. This day is designated to pay tribute to music, as it plays a significant role in everybody's life. Music is the essence of life, and Music Day is all about realizing the power of music and sharing it with others. This World Music Day, Zee TV actor Sambhabana Mohanty shared how adding positive chords plays an important role in her daily life.

Sambhabana Mohanty who essays the role of Damini in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan mentioned, “A lot of people are unaware, but I always wanted to pursue singing as a career. Music has been my constant companion no matter what, and it brings a kind of peace and calmness in my life, just like meditation. Despite having a hectic shoot schedule, I somehow kept taking out time to pursue this passion of mine whenever I could. I am a trained Hindustani classical vocalist, but according to me it's important to sing from the bottom of the heart. Also, I believe music is and will always remain an integral part of our life and I believe songs have magical power, it can make any kind of day better!”



