World Photography Day: Bhagya Lakshmi actor Mohit Malhotra opens up about the significance of capturing life's essence

Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed. The show’s leading cast includes Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

On August 19th, the world commemorates World Photography Day, an occasion for both photography enthusiasts, as well as those captivated by visual imagery. Today, photography is considered as one of the most fascinating arts, and it is on this day that some of the best explorers in the field aim to capture usual things in the most unusual manner. As professionals worldwide join in the celebrations, Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi actor Mohit Malhotra talks about the importance of capturing moments of life. 

Mohit Malhotra who essays the role of Vikrant in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi said, "Today on World Photography Day, I would like to say that being able to capture moments through a camera is nothing but magical. Photography isn't just an art form; it's a way to freeze emotions, experiences, and stories in a single frame. I feel that photography allows me to step into different perspectives, it's not just a hobby for me but a journey of discovery. Sharing pictures is like sharing a piece of my world. So, here's to the photographers who capture beauty, emotion, and stories in every click. Let's keep painting the canvas of memories, one photograph at a time. Happy World Photography Day!"


 

Bhagya Lakshmi Lakshmi Rishi Oberoi Aishwarya Khare Rohit Suchanti Ekta Kapoor Mohit Malhotra Vikrant TellyChakkar
