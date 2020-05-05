THIS is worrying Shehnaaz about the post lockdown phase

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill came into limelight after participating in Bigg Boss 13. Her fan following has escalated after participating in the reality show.

Bigg Boss 13’s bubbly and chirpy contestant Shehnaaz has bagged a special place in the audience’s hearts. She managed to make a place in their hearts for her entertainment quotient and child-like innocence.

The model-singer has been known to be called as Punjabi Ki Katrina since the TV reality show.

The actress has a massive fan following where the fans showed a lot of love, support and care for the actress.

Corona Virus has taken a toll globally and currently, as Mumbai is on lockdown, every being in the city including celebrities are self-quarantined.

While there are celebrities giving out short speeches and creating awareness on the precautionary measures which should be taken, Shehnaaz too has a message for everyone.

Now Shehnaaz has a message to give regarding this. In the video you can see how Shehnaaz asking people why are they worried seeing this crowd who wants to purchase drinks as she is worried for that day when all the beauty parlours will open and then what will be the situation then.

Well, the actress does have a valid point and we sure girls can relate to it.

Shehnaaz, who is known for her witty and funny videos at times also shared serious videos with an important message along with it.

The actress is quite active on her social media platforms and keeps her fans updated about what she is up to.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com