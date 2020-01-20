Would love to see a female singer joining my family: Udit Narayan on Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have been making headlines for all the right reasons these days. The two are rumoured to be in a relationship.

Their fans, too, don't seem to mind this pairing as many have already started shipping the couple on social media. In a recent interaction with Navbharat Times, Aditya's father and veteran singer Udit Narayan was asked what he thinks of his son and Neha as a couple.

He said, 'Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs.'

He added that he is aware of Neha and Aditya being paired up. 'Both of them are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family.'

Well, Aditya and Neha, are you listening?

Credits: Pinkvilla