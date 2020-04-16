News

Would never want to be in touch with her: MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Piyush Sharma on break-up with Arshiya Arshi

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar.com, Piyush confirmed being single and spoke about Arshiya.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
16 Apr 2020 01:24 PM

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 was one of the most loved seasons of all times.

The show was high on drama, entertainment, controversies, fights and of course romance.

One of the highlights of the show was Piyush Sharma’s connection with Arshiya Arshi and Aahna Sharma. Piyush and Arshiya clicked off from day one and claimed that they were in a serious relationship but after her exit from the show Piyush grew closer to Aahna. Later, when Arshiya came back in the show as a wild card contestant, Piyush bounced back to being with Arshiya and said that Aahna was only his friend while she was of the opinion that they were much more than friends.

TellyChakkar.com exclusively reported about Piyush Sharma and Arshiya Arshi breaking up.

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar.com, Piyush confirmed being single. When asked if he is still in touch with Arshiya, he said, “I am not in touch with her and I have no plans to get in touch with her ever”.

He further added, “People think I played with both the girls in the show but the truth is entirely different”.

What are your views on Piyush’s statements? Hit the comment section below.

Well, we promise to get you guys more updates on the same.

Keep reading this space.

Tags MTV Splitsvilla X2 Piyush Sharma Arshiya Arshi break-up Aahna Sharma TellyChakkar
