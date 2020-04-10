Would NOT WANT to be a part of a new season of Qubool Hai: Surbhi Jyoti

MUMBAI: With the citizens asked to stay indoors because of the coronavirus outbreak, the entertainment industry too has stopped functioning.

Giving priority to the safety of the cast and crew, the shoot of television shows has been halted which has paved way for many popular shows returning to the Television sets.

Cult shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shaktiman are back on DD while shows like Bigg Boss 13, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi, Superstar Singer and Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai have started to re-run on the Television screens.

TellyChakkar.com exclusively reported about Zee TV to air its popular daily soap Qubool Hai.

While we recently reported that producer Gul Khan and actor Karan Singh Grover recalled the days when they shot for the show, Surbhi Jyoti who attracted enormous fame with a stint in the show mentioned that Qubool Hai will always have a special place in her heart.

However when asked if she would be a part of the new season of Qubool Hai, she said that she would opt to be a part of a new project than a season or an installment of the show.

