WOW! 7 cast members of Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya who have been on the show since the beginning

MUMBAI : The popular Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been on air since 2014 and is still being loved by the audience. The plot is about when Pragya married to a rockstar, Abhishek "Abhi" Mehra while Bulbul, Pragya’s sister, gets married to Abhi's friend, Purab. Bulbul sadly dies. Abhi and Pragya's married life continues with several challenges.

Even after several leaps and changes in the cast, the show still manages to attract the audience with its track. The show has been on for 8 long years and so, many members of the cast have come and gone. Here is a list of the people who have been on the show for a long period of time:

1. Sriti Jha

She made her acting debut in 2007 with Dhoom Machaao Dhoom playing Malini Sharma on Disney channel. She portrayed the lead character of Pragya Arora in Kumkum Bhagya for 7 years which earned her wide recognition. She was recently seen in the stunt base reality show Khatron ke Khiladi on Colors Tv.

2. Shabir Ahluwalia

He played the lead character of Abhishek Prem Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya for 7 years. Apart from this, Ahluwalia has acted in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2002), Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat (2004), Kahi To Milenge (2002), Kkavyanjali (2005), Kasamh Se (2006), Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2006), Kayamath (2007), Laagi Tujhse Lagan (2011) and many more. He won the third season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and hosted Nach Baliye, Guinness World Records – Ab India Todega and Dancing Queen. He made his debut in Bollywood with Shootout at Lokhandwala. His second film was Mission Istanbul.

3. Anurag Sharma

He played the role of Raj Mehra, Pammi and Ajay’s son, on Kumkum Bhagya for 7 years. He is also popularly known for having played Satish Deshpande in Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta and Param Khurana in Star Plus's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He appeared in Tere Liye as Sushant and Byaah Hamari Bahoo Ka as Rajan Gandhi. He appeared in episodes of Adaalat, Hum Ne Li Hai... Shapath[2] and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. He is married with Nandini Gupta in 2020. He also played the role of Maharana Pratap in Jodha Akbar and Elder Vanraj (King of Gujrat) in Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan.

4. Shikha Singh

She played the role of Alia Mehra Khanna on Kumkum Bhagya for 6 years, between which she was cast for the same role on its spin-off Kundali Bhagya. Her acting debut was in Left Right Left as Cadet Aakriti Bhat. She was next seen in Zee TV's Meri Doli Tere Angana and Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan. In 2010, she entered Colors TV's social drama Na Aana Is Des Laado as Amba Sangwan before her exit from it in 2011. Shikha collaborated with Colors TV third and consecutive time, for Phulwa. It was followed playing Meghna Singhania in Sasural Simar Ka on Colors, and then she enacted brave girl warrior Shikhandi in epical TV series Mahabharat; both roles were from 2013 to 2014.

Apart from them, Shivani Sopori, Ajay Trehan and Swati Anand have also been a part of the show for a long time.

