WOW! Abhimanyu once again turns HERO for ladylove Akshara and HOW in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhimanyu is all set to be seen in an action-packed avatar and we can't keep calm. The viewers are in love with Harshad and Pranali's on-screen chemistry. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 16:08
WOW! Abhimanyu once again turns HERO for ladylove Akshara and HOW in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched and long-running daily soaps on small screens. 

The show is running on TV for more than a decade now and is constantly topping the TRP charts. 

With several leaps taking place in the show, the makers introduced a fresh set of actors like Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant who are seen in the lead roles. 

Earlier, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan portrayed the lead roles of Naira and Kartik in the show. 

The current storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going great.

ALSO READ: BIG TWIST! Vaibhav and Shreya get close, Isha IRKED seeing this in Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein

The upcoming track will surely be extremely interesting as the viewers will get to see Abhimanyu's heroic avatar once again. 

As well know that a psycho lover is behind Akshara and Abhimanyu had to come to his ladylove's rescue. 

A BTS is shared by one of the fan clubs of the show where it is seen how Abhimanyu saves Akshara amid the fire that catches while he fights with that imposter. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhira is best (@abhiraisbest)

This is not the first time when Abhimanyu has turned into a hero for Akshara in the show. 

Abhimanyu is all set to be seen in an action-packed avatar and we can't keep calm. 

The viewers are in love with Harshad and Pranali's on-screen chemistry. 

In no time, the duo has become everyone's favourite and they are touted to be the most loved jodis of small screens after Kartik and Naira. 

How excited are you for the upcoming track? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: BIG TWIST! Vaibhav and Shreya get close, Isha IRKED seeing this in Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Plus Rajan Shahi Mohsin Khan Harshad Chopra Kaira AbhiRa Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Hina Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
6
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 16:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Disheartening! THIS model-turned Assamese actor dies at 30 battling cancer, details inside
MUMBAI: Kishor Das, an actor from Assam, passed away at 30 years old. Because of his cancer, he was receiving treatment...
Surprising! THIS is how netizens react to the poster look of Vijay Deverakonda’s semi-nude photoshoot
MUMBAI: Popular South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his big debut in Bollywood with the upcoming...
Anupama: OMG! Pakhi confesses her love for Adhik in front of the Shah and Kapadia family
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Exclusive! Being on shoot daily really tires me out so on holidays I just do nothing: Shivya Pathania
MUMBAI: One of the most loved shows on &TV, Baal Shiv, went on air on 23 November 2021. The gorgeous Shivya...
EXCLUSIVE! Kumkum Bhagya fame Mohammed Saud to enter Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  We all know...
WOW! Abhimanyu once again turns HERO for ladylove Akshara and HOW in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched and long-running daily soaps on small...
Recent Stories
Disheartening! THIS model-turned Assamese actor dies at 30 battling cancer, details inside
Disheartening! THIS model-turned Assamese actor dies at 30 battling cancer, details inside
Latest Video