WOW! Abhimanyu once again turns HERO for ladylove Akshara and HOW in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched and long-running daily soaps on small screens.

The show is running on TV for more than a decade now and is constantly topping the TRP charts.

With several leaps taking place in the show, the makers introduced a fresh set of actors like Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant who are seen in the lead roles.

Earlier, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan portrayed the lead roles of Naira and Kartik in the show.

The current storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going great.

The upcoming track will surely be extremely interesting as the viewers will get to see Abhimanyu's heroic avatar once again.

As well know that a psycho lover is behind Akshara and Abhimanyu had to come to his ladylove's rescue.

A BTS is shared by one of the fan clubs of the show where it is seen how Abhimanyu saves Akshara amid the fire that catches while he fights with that imposter.

Take a look:

This is not the first time when Abhimanyu has turned into a hero for Akshara in the show.

Abhimanyu is all set to be seen in an action-packed avatar and we can't keep calm.

The viewers are in love with Harshad and Pranali's on-screen chemistry.

In no time, the duo has become everyone's favourite and they are touted to be the most loved jodis of small screens after Kartik and Naira.

