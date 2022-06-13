Wow! Abhimanyu teaches this exciting sport to Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

In this video we see that Pranali aka Akshara and Harshad aka Abhimanyu are posing in front off camera. However, Pranali's attire has caught the netizens attention as she is has worn helmet as it seems like she is riding the bullet. Take a look at this picture.

Meanwhile in the show, Harsh gets a bigger blow as his position in the hospital is threatened and he might get thrown out from the list of board members.

Harsh only has one option and that is to convince Manjiri to confront the media and say that she has forgiven Harsh.

However, Manjiri has her own issues to deal with as Neil is blaming her for keeping Harsh in the dark all these years.

On the other hand, Akshara is troubled seeing the family falling apart and tries her best to make the situation better but things keep getting worse.

How will Akshara successfully make situations normal?

