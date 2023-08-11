WOW! Abhira and Armaan's story starts with a meet-cute, fans are rooting for their chemistry! Take a look!

Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have taken on the lead roles along with Anita Raj, and Shruti Ulfat in pivotal roles. And Preeti Amin taking over the role of a grown-up Akshara.
Abhira and Armaan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting each day. The show has taken another generation leap and is one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have marked their exits from the show, along with a lot of the cast.

With only three episodes in, fans are already hooked on the show, even though they are sad that they don’t get to see Harshad and Pranali, they are excited to see a new love story commence.

And it looks like, as Abhira and Armaan meet for the first time, sparks did fly.  They meet cute and their funny banter, has already made fans very happy.

And fans seem to be loving their chemistry and fun banter, check out some of the best reactions here:

They are looking so cute

They gonna be hit jodi#SamridhiiShukla #AbhiraSharma #ShehzadaDhami #ArmaanPoddar #ShehRidhi #MaaHira #yrkkh #yrkkh4 pic.twitter.com/WjsyTyiTLZ

— Heena (@Samridhiixstan) November 7, 2023

They do have quite the chemistry and have surprised fans as well. 

What did you think about the new episodes? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

