Wow! Abhishek Malhan speaks about his special bond with Manisha Rani, says, "Will never break the bond with her"

Abhishek Malhan rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Season 2 and he emerged as the first runner up of the show. Now, Abhishek came out and spoke about his bond with Manisha Rani.
Abhishek Malhan

MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan has risen to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where he emerged as the first  runner up of the show as his game was loved by the audience.

We have seen him playing the game and how he has reached so far in the show and since day one he has been playing the game.

His friendship with Manisha Rani is loved by the fans and they love their fun banter.

He grabbed the headlines for his tiff with Bebika Dhruve as they never got along in the show.

But with the entry of Elvish, he did feel that he had less chances of winning. We did see in the last two weeks how he lost hope and somewhere, knew that he wasn't winning.

Although Abhishek didn't win the show, he has won many hearts and has become audience's favourite.

Now, Abhishek spoke about his bond with Manisha Rani, where he said "In house, I had only Manisha with whom I shared everything. That house can make you go crazy, it's not an easy place to be. I did tell her that whatever happens, I won't break the bond once the show is over. I will always be there to support her" 

Well, there is no doubt that Abhishek has a lot of fan following today and though he has come out as first runner up of the show, he still will be recognized as the winner of the show. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

