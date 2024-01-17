Wow! Actresses Sunny Leone and Mrunal Thakur come in support of Ankita Lokhande for her game in Bigg Boss 17

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande is one of the most popular Bigg Boss 17 faces. She has been ruling the small screen since Pavitra Rishta and she is being loved for her game in Bigg Boss 17 house. A lot are people are supporting her and she is trending on social media almost every day.

Now that the finale is approaching, more and more fans are showcasing support for Ankita Lokhande. Yesterday, Hi Nanna actress Mrunal Thakur who also happens to be a good friend of Ankita, took to her social media account to show her support and root for the actress.

She called Ankita 'strongest' and sent her strength and love. Now, it is Sunny Leone who has has showed support for Ankita Lokhande.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Sunny Leone stated that she wants Ankita Lokhande to win the show. She wished Ankita Lokhande all the best for the Bigg Boss 17 finale and mentioned that she is rooting for her.

Sunny was a part of Bigg Boss in the past. In fact, her journey in Bollywood started from Bigg Boss show. It was Mahesh Bhatt who entered Bigg Boss house to offered her Jism 2.

Sunny has been an ardent follower of the show and has marked many guest appearances too. She seems to be following the latest season and wants Ankita Lokhande to win the show.

Ankita Lokhande's journey in Bigg Boss 17 has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. She entered the house along with her husband Vicky Jain. They have been only fighting inside the controversial house.

Fans are quite shocked to see husband and wife fighting on National Television. Especially, when their mothers entered the house during the family week, a lot of drama unfolded.

Even in today's episode, we shall see Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande fighting. Ankita will warn Vicky to not look like a womaniser on the show and he will retaliate saying that it is her who is making him look like that.

