WOW! Actresses who Kumkum Bhagya actor Abrar Qazi romanced in his previous shows

MUMBAI: Abrar Qazi who was last seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein is all set to be seen in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya.

The actor will be seen playing the role of Rajvansh in the show.

The makers have roped in Rachi Sharma to play the female lead opposite Abrar. She will play the role of Poorvi in the show.

It will be interesting to see how this new jodi turns out to be.

So, before Rachi, let's take a look at Abrar who has been paired opposite many actresses in his shows:

1. Gathbandhan - Shruti Sharma

The actor played the role in this show titled Gathbandhan and was paired opposite actress Shruti Sharma. Fans loved their on-screen jodi.

2. Yeh Hai Chahatein - Sargun Kaur Luthra

Abrar and Sargun's jodi in this hit drama series became nation's favourite. Fans fondly refer to them as Rusha.

Who's on-screen jodi with Abrar did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.

