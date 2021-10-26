WOW! Adhvik Mahajan's birthday bash has Kanika Manan, Reem Shaikh, co-stars Amandeep Sidhu, Aalisha Panwar grooving; check out!

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Ik Jindri actor Adhvik Mahajan whose birthday was on the 20 th of October, celebrated it yesterday (25 thOctober). Though it was a late birthday bring in, it was grand and quite star-studded.

Adhvik’s Teri Meri Ek Jindri Co-stars Amandeep Sidhu and Alisha Panwar were also seen enjoying their fullest at the bash. Apart from them, Shivangi Joshi, Reem Shaikh, Aakansha Singh, and many other friends from the TV industry were seen gracing the occasion.

Clearly, the celebrations were as grand as every year and though many couldn’t make it to the party, they made sure that they passed their wishes to the birthday boy. Happu Ki Ulthan Paltan fame Ashna Kishore posted a story of a video of Adhvik cutting his birthday cake and wrote, ‘Sorry, couldn’t make it last night see you super sooooon’. Adhvik replied to that story and wrote, ‘Missed you Darling ’.

Though this was the big grand celebration; on the birthday night itself, Adhvik’s better half, designer-stylist Neha Adhvik Mahajan planned a cozy get together for the birthday bring in with near and dear ones. Adhvik had made a special post thanking everyone for it.

Take a look at it :

After so much appreciation from the audience for his fantastic performance in the show, such celebrations are mandatory to celebrate the hard work. The viewers are loving the current track of Teri Meri Ek Jindri and more importantly, the latest song release of Adhvik along with Aalisha Panwar, is receiving a lot of love and support from the fans!

Also read: Exclusive! My character has zero dialogues, and my theatre experiences have helped me a lot for this one: Namit Das on Aafat-E-Ishq

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.

Credits: TOI