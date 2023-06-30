WOW! Before Aditi Sharma, Adnan Khan romanced these beautiful divas of the television industry in his previous shows

Adnan Khan is currently impressing everyone with his amazing performance in Sony TV's show Katha Ankahee. He is paired opposite Aditi Sharma.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 06/30/2023 - 08:15
Adnan Khan

MUMBAI: Adnan Khan is currently ruling several hearts with his stellar performance in Sony TV's show Katha Ankahee. 

The actor is paired opposite actress Aditi Sharma in the drama series. 

The viewers are in love with Adnan and Aditi's on-screen pairing. 

The duo's fresh new pairing has worked wonders. 

Well, Adnan has been a part of the television industry for a very long time and has had several hit shows to his credit. 

The actor has romanced many beautiful actresses of the television industry in his previous shows. 

So, let's take a look at the list of actresses paired opposite Adnan:

1. Charu Asopa

The actor was seen in an episode of Love By Chance where he romanced actress Charu. Adnan and Charu definitely made a great on-screen pair. 

2. Shivani Tomar

Adnan was seen opposite this stunning actress in the show Friends: Conditions Apply.

3. Shamin Manan

The handsome hunk was seen opposite Shamin in the show Khade Hai Teri Raahon Mein on Star Plus.

4. Tunisha Sharma and Eisha Singh

Adnan became a household name for his character Kabeer Ahmed in Zee TV's show Ishq SubhanAllah. The actor first romanced Tunisha in the show and later was paired opposite Eisha Singh. Adnan's pairing with Tunisha and Eisha was a huge hit among the fans.

So, who's pairing with Adnan did you like the most? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Katha Ankahee: Amazing! Katha moved Viaan's work and story, Ehsan makes things tough for Vanya

Adnan Khan Zee TV Star Plus Aditi Sharma Sony TV Katha Ankahee Tunisha Sharma Eisha Singh Shivani Tomar Charu Asopa Shamin Manan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 06/30/2023 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Upcoming Drama! Pandya brothers hopeful for future, Dhara decision to come as shocker
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
MTV Roadies Season 13: Shocking! Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty lash out at a contestant for disrespecting Nikhil Chinapa
MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Imlie: Must read! Atharva accuses Dhairya of trying to kill him
MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the leap...
Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! Ranbir turns revengeful against Prachi
MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Bhavani and Savi at loggerheads, Bhavani holds Sai responsible for Virat's death
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with lots...
Udaariyaan: Tough Times! Nehmat takes a big decision, Ekam and Harleen to have the baby
MUMBAI:Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and...
Recent Stories
Ranveena Tandon
Really! When Raveena Tandon revealed she was ‘torn’ between friends Sridevi and Mona Kapoor
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dil Diyaan Gallaan
Dil Diyaan Gallaan's Kaveri Priyam and Pushpa Impossible's Karuna Pandey share the importance of social media on the occasion of World Social Media Day
Kya Baat Hai! Madalsa Sharma reveals how she bagged her first movie with Rajshri Productions titled Samrat & Co
Kya Baat Hai! Madalsa Sharma reveals how she bagged her first movie with Rajshri Productions titled Samrat & Co
Mahir pandhi
Exclusive! Mahir Pandhi talks about his new show and what makes his character different, says “You hate him, but you still love him”
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
"Equality begins at home" says Iqbal Khan from Star Bharat's show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'
SumBul Touqeer
Aww! Sumbul Touqeer shares pictures of step mom and step brother on occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha
Celebs
Celebs talk about their first earnings