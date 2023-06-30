WOW! Before Aditi Sharma, Adnan Khan romanced these beautiful divas of the television industry in his previous shows

MUMBAI: Adnan Khan is currently ruling several hearts with his stellar performance in Sony TV's show Katha Ankahee.

The actor is paired opposite actress Aditi Sharma in the drama series.

The viewers are in love with Adnan and Aditi's on-screen pairing.

The duo's fresh new pairing has worked wonders.

Well, Adnan has been a part of the television industry for a very long time and has had several hit shows to his credit.

The actor has romanced many beautiful actresses of the television industry in his previous shows.

So, let's take a look at the list of actresses paired opposite Adnan:

1. Charu Asopa

The actor was seen in an episode of Love By Chance where he romanced actress Charu. Adnan and Charu definitely made a great on-screen pair.

2. Shivani Tomar

Adnan was seen opposite this stunning actress in the show Friends: Conditions Apply.

3. Shamin Manan

The handsome hunk was seen opposite Shamin in the show Khade Hai Teri Raahon Mein on Star Plus.

4. Tunisha Sharma and Eisha Singh

Adnan became a household name for his character Kabeer Ahmed in Zee TV's show Ishq SubhanAllah. The actor first romanced Tunisha in the show and later was paired opposite Eisha Singh. Adnan's pairing with Tunisha and Eisha was a huge hit among the fans.

So, who's pairing with Adnan did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.

