Wow! Aditi Sharma Overwhelmed with Adnan Khan’s THIS Gesture; Here’s What!

Aditi appears to use social media extensively. The on-screen chemistry between Adnan Khan and her is praised by viewers. Many people adore their chemistry off-screen as well, so she rewards her fans by posting some BTS videos.
Adnan Khan

MUMBAI: The new Sony TV program ‘Katha Ankahee,’ which was created by Sphere Origin, is a replica of the Turkish television series ‘1001 Nights.’ The show features Aditi Sharma, who is well-known for her appearances in dramas like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa, etc., as well as hottie Adnan Khan, who was most recently seen in ‘Ishq Subhanallah’ alongside Eisha Singh. The show is off to a wonderful start and is sure to keep its viewers entertained.

(Also read: Katha Ankahee: Exclusive! Teji tries to separte Katha and Viaan, uses a new twist

The audience enjoys staying up to date on news about their favorite celebrity and shows. While they wait for their shot, actors frequently update their followers about their lives and occasionally about what happens on the sets behind the scenes of the show, they are a part of.

Here we are with a BTS clip of Aditi Sharma thanking Adnan Khan for making her birthday so memorable. She feels overwhelmed by Adnan Khan's kind gesture towards her. She describes Adnan as a lovely person who makes everyone's birthday seem very special. She says she is celebrating by cutting a cake for four days.

He says that she deserves everything, though, and he comes across as a great gentleman. Fans adore their relationship both on and off-screen. She collaged her cake-cutting footage and uploaded it as well. She seems ecstatic to receive special care.

The show has managed to tap into the subtle relationship complexities and arc of relationships. Currently show revolves around Teiji creating Obstacles in Kathaa and Viaan.

(Also read: Katha Ankahee: Shocking! Teji and Katha’s conversation takes a shocking turn

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/29/2023 - 18:02

