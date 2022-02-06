WOW! Aditya Redij's wife Natasha Sharma looks gorgeous in these maternity shoot, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. One of the most popular celebratory couples Aditya Redij and Natasha Sharma, are all set to welcome their bundle of joy after being married for eight years.

The actress posted a gorgeous picture from her shoot where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a stunning green overcoat and black gown. The actress adorably captioned the picture as, “It’s time to embrace motherhood”. Take a look at their adorable pictures



As soon as Natasha broke the news on her social media account, congratulatory messages started pouring from the prominent names from the industry.

The duo is on cloud nine and are very excited to start a new chapter in their lives.

