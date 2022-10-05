Wow! After #AbhiRaKiShaadi inspired by Nickyanka, Is #MaAnKiShaadi to be inspired by Ralia ?

Anupama has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.
Anupama has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.      

As we know all the fans are very excited for the wedding of Anupamaa and Anuj and we have seen all the pre-wedding celebrations kick-started. However, in the initial days when Maan confessed about love for each other and they had discussed the wedding plans being simple, minimalistic and intimate. Their concept sounds similar to the popular bollywood couple Alia and Ranbir. As we had seen the lovebird celebrated their wedding with close family members, with simple and elegant attire dicting the flashing and goddy wedding themes.  

 So, are you guys excited for MaAn's wedding? What do you think about their wedding decor, attire, theme? 

Meanwhile in the current track we see that Anupama is left restless as she knows that Vanraj will do some drama and she doesn't want it.

Anuj and Vanraj face off may get chaotic and Anupama knows it too well and here everything is changing.

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

Latest Video