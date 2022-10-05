Wow! After #AbhiRaKiShaadi, which was inspired by Nickyanka, is #MaAnKiShaadi inspired by Ralia?

Anupamaa has been the one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes, educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family bonds.
Wow! After #AbhiRaKiShaadi inspired by Nickyanka, Is #MaAnKiShaadi to be inspired by Ralia ?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.          

As we know, all the fans are very excited for the wedding of Anupamaa and Anuj and we have seen that the pre-wedding celebrations kick-started. In the initial days when Maan confessed their love for each other, they also discussed their wedding plans and wanted it to be a simple, minimalistic and intimate affair. Their concept sounds similar to the popular bollywood couple- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. As we had seen the lovebirds celebrated their wedding with only close family members with simple and elegant attire, foregoing the flashing and gaudy wedding themes.  

So, are you guys excited for MaAn's wedding? What do you think about their wedding decor, attire and theme?

Meanwhile in the current track, we see that Anupamaa is feeling restless as she knows that Vanraj will create drama and she doesn't want it.

Anuj and Vanraj's face-off may get chaotic and Anupamaa knows it all too well 

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

