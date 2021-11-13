WOW! After Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 bidding adieu, look what Erica Fernandes is up to

MUMBAI: The third season of Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi bid adieu to the viewers a day ago on a happy note.

The show that started airing a few months ago did not manage to impress the viewers and the makers decided to pull the strings within a few months of its telecast.

Erica Fernandes who played the lead role of Dr Sonakshi Bose also shared a goodbye note a few days back as she bid adieu to the viewers.

Well, the show has gone off-air and the diehard fans are once again waiting to see Erica back in action soon.

While Erica hasn't commented on her next project yet but we definitely know what she is doing these days.

The actress has recently shared a few pictures and it has got us all excited.

Erica is currently holidaying in Dubai and the actress decided to give a sneak peek of her whereabouts.

We all know that Christmas is just a month away and it seems Erica is quite excited about it like always.

The actress shared a few snaps where she is seen shopping for this beautiful festival of the year.

Take a look:

Well, Erica celebrates Christmas with much fanfare and always shares heartwarming pictures of how beautifully she decorates her house during this time of the year.

We can't wait for Christmas to arrive while Erica is on a shopping spree.

