Wow! After Tejasswi Prakash, this actor on the sets of Naagin 6 gives Paani Puri party to all | Deets Inside

Not only the BTS but also the storyline of the show has grabbed everyone’s eyeballs, and because of the show’s twists and turns, it has managed to go strong on TRPS.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 14:31
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more

Naagin 6’s Behind the Scenes (BTS) have gone viral many times and have garnered a lot of audience attention.

But here in this piece of information, we bring to you an update that after Tejasswi Prakash, another actor on the sets of Naagin 6 gave a Paani Puri party to all.

Naagin 6’s actor Vishesh Sharma aka Rehaan recently took to his social media and shared that Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria gave the entire cast and crew a Paani Puri treat.

Have a look!

Well, isn’t the visual a delight to watch?

Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for all the latest updates.

Latest Video