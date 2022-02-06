Wow! After the grand wedding, Here is Karishma Tanna's first look at the reception

Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world



Karishma Tanna surprised all by her choices of outfit, from Hadli to the Wedding day. She swore by Traditional but with a Modern twist aesthetic. The actress got hitched to businessmen, Varun Bangera in a intimate ceremony in Mumbai on 5th February. From a bandhani lehenga to an all-white sharara, and beautifully sequinned lehenga every attire bestowed sheer radiance. After the grand wedding, Here comes the first look of the love birds from the reception. Karishma has donned a glittering Golden dress on the other hand, Varun goes with Jade Black Suit. Take a look at this video exclusively brought you by TellyChakkar.

Check out the video: https://www.instagram. com/reel/CZmtV0SARJj/?utm_ medium=copy_link

