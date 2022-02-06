News

Wow! After the grand wedding, Here is Karishma Tanna's first look at the reception

The actress got hitched to businessmen, Varun Bangera in a intimate ceremony in Mumbai on 5th February.

06 Feb 2022 09:26 AM
Mumbai

Karishma Tanna surprised all by her choices of outfit, from Hadli to the Wedding day. She swore by Traditional but with a Modern twist aesthetic. The actress got hitched to businessmen, Varun Bangera in a intimate ceremony in Mumbai on 5th February. From a bandhani lehenga to an all-white sharara, and beautifully sequinned lehenga every attire bestowed sheer radiance. After the grand wedding, Here comes the first look of the love birds from the reception. Karishma has donned a glittering Golden dress on the other hand, Varun goes with Jade Black Suit. Take a look at this video exclusively brought you by TellyChakkar. 

Check out the video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZmtV0SARJj/?utm_medium=copy_link

 

