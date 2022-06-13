WOW! Ahilyabai fame Aetashaa Sansgiri's AUDITION video will leave you mesmerised with her talent

MUMBAI: Beautiful diva Aetashaa Sansgiri is ruling the TV screen with her performance as Ahilyabai in Sony TV's popular historical drama series Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

She made her television debut with this show as a lead and has proved her mettle through her acting chops.

Playing such a pivotal and different role in a debut show is not everyone's cup of tea, but Aetashaa has managed to pull it off really well.

ALSO READ: “Character Khanderao has given me a chance to apply all my acting techniques... Gaurav Amlani."

The actress has managed to win the hearts of the audiences and has built a good fan following for herself.

After working in a Marathi TV show, Aetashaa got a big break in Sony TV's Punyashlok Ahilyabai which proved to be a major hit.

Well, Aetashaa has already proved mettle in her acting by brilliantly playing Ahilya's character.

We came across a beautiful throwback audition video of the actress and can't stop praising her.

Aetashaa looks full of confidence as she performs her scene.

The video seems to be quite old but Aetashaa's talent is unmatchable.

Take a look:

Aetashaa is quite young and she has managed to pull off this role so brilliantly.

The viewers are simply in love with her on-screen pairing with Gaurav Amlani who plays the role of Khande Rao.

