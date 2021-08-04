WOW! Aishwarya Sharma aka Paakhi gives a PRICELESS gift to beau and GHKKPM co-star Neil Bhatt aka Virat on his birthday

MUMBAI: Telly world's cutest and most romantic couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are setting major goals ever since they have announced their relationship.

The duo made their relationship public earlier this year. Aishwarya and Neil met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and fell in love.

The couple is madly in love and their social media posts are proof.

Aishwarya and Neil never miss a chance to flaunt their beautiful love for each other on various occasions.

Today being Neil's birthday, his ladylove Aishwarya has given him a gift for a lifetime.

The pretty actress has got Neil's name inked on her hand as a birthday gift to him.

Neil thanked Aishwarya for giving him such a beautiful gift while Aishwarya too posted a picture where she stylishly flaunted her tattoo.

The couple is often questioned about their marriage plans and Neil and Aishwarya have been quite vocal about their relationship.

Well, the diehard fans are not getting to see any great scenes of Aishwarya and Neil on-screen. However, the couple is making sure to delight their fans with their off-screen chemistry.

Here's wishing Neil Bhatt a very happy birthday!

