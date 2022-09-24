WOW! Aishwarya Sharma aka Paakhi talks about her HAPPIEST MOMENT on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and we totally agree with her

MUMBAI : Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt is one such actress on small screens who needs no introduction.

The beautiful diva is seen playing a pivotal role in Star Plus' popular running drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Aishwarya has become a household name for her character Paakhi in the show.

Aishwarya and her co-star Neil Bhatt who plays the role of Virat were earlier paired in the show.

Apart from their on-screen camaraderie, the duo is also a real-life couple.

Both have proved their mettle in acting with their amazing performances in the show.

Well, Neil and Aishwarya's love story is known to everyone.

Love brewed between the couple on the sets and they soon got married.

The duo has set major couple goals ever since then.

We all know that Aishwarya and Neil are extremely professional actors. They have always given their work major priority.

Television actors work for long hours on a daily basis which gets quite hectic for them at times.

Everyone wishes to head back home as soon as the director announces pack-up.

Well, Aishwarya truly enjoys this very moment in her workplace.

When the actress was asked about the same, she said, "We come on set from 8.30 in the morning and reach home by 11 every day. We don't get enough time to spend with family or with each other. Our set is like our home and we just go back to our house just to sleep. So, whenever we pack up, there is a relief that finally we are going back home."

Well, we can totally understand Aishwarya!

