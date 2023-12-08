WOW! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt enjoy family time in the US; shares beautiful pictures from their holiday

MUMBAI: Ever since Neil Bhatt has wrapped up the shoot of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Aishwarya Sharma is back from the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the duo is busy chilling.

First, the couple headed to Thailand for a fun getaway. Later, the handsome hunk along with his beautiful wife headed for a romantic honeymoon to Maldives.

Then Neil and Aishwarya reunited with their Ghum co-stars Vihan Verma, Sheetal Maulik and Sneha Bhawsar as they went for a quick getaway.

Neil and Aishwarya are constantly posting pictures from their holidays.

The duo who has constantly worked for several months post their wedding is now rejuvenating themselves by going on back to back vacations.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! The off-screen bond between Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma is sending #IshVi fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin into a frenzy

And now, the popular TV couple has headed for another international holiday but this time, along with their family.

Neil and Aishwarya have headed to the US for a vacation.

The couple is accompanied by Neil's mother, father, sister and brother-in-law.

Neil and Aishwarya have shared several pictures from their US holiday.

Take a look:

The couple is enjoying all the precious moments before they again start working on their next project.

Aishwarya and Neil haven't announced their next project yet.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sheetal Maulik on being picky about work after Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: “I have to be choosy because it makes no sense just to do whatever I get, I will continue to be like this as that's my nature”