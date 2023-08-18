Wow! Aishwarya Sharma bought THIS special gift for hubby Neil Bhatt from South Africa, check it out

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are one of the most loved real–life couples on television and they have a massive fan following. The two met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and sparks flew between them. Hence, their love story began. They are considered as one of the most loved and celebrated couples on television. Today, the two have a massive fan following and they showed a lot of love and support on them. A few months back, Aishwarya quit the show as she wanted to explore something new. Soon, she took up the reality show “Kahtron Ke Khiladi Season 13”.

Khatron Ke Khiladi was shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Now, Aishwarya has shared the special gifts she got for Neil from her trip on her social media page. She showed that she got him a soft toy, a lion and said, “You know what mein apne husband ke liye kya lai hu? I call him my lion.” She then shows another soft toy which is a cute leopard and says, “A leopard because I love leopard print outfits” she asks Neil if he likes it and he replies, “Yeah, very much!”

Neil and Aishwarya recently came back from a romantic trip to Maldives, where they had a great time.

Well, there is no doubt that Neil and Aishwarya have become an iconic couple on television and they set major couple goals.

