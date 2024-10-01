Wow! Aishwarya Sharma reveals her plans about starting a family with husband Neil Bhatt, read more

Bigg Boss 17 turned out to be a rather uneventful journey for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. The couple failed to make any impression on Salman Khan's show. Both of them got trolled badly on some of the days.
Aishwarya

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 turned out to be a rather uneventful journey for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. The couple failed to make any impression on Salman Khan's show. Both of them got trolled badly on some of the days. 

However, Neil Bhatt got praised on social media for being a good husband. Aishwarya Sharma was the latest guest on the Podcast show of Bharti Singh. She was asked about her plan to start a family. 

The actress' replay will have you in splits. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got married in November 2021. One can say that they're still early in their marriage.

When Bharti Singh asked Aishwarya Sharma on her plans to embrace motherhood, she said that she had to grow up first before she could take on the responsibility of being a mother. On hearing this, Bharti Singh told her that she had to grow up fast or else Neil Bhatt would get impatient.

On the show, we saw that Aishwarya Sharma had some terrible flare ups and Neil Bhatt controlled her temper with a lot of patience. Fans praised the actor's sincerity and patience as he handled his partner's emotions.

Ankita Lokhande said on the show that she plans to start a family in the coming year. Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande got married in 2021. It seems the businessman is keen to become a father soon. They did the show before they began that endeavour in their life.

Bigg Boss fans also got the sad news on social media that Arun Mashettey's wife Malak suffered a miscarriage. She said that the reports are true and it happened during Diwali. When the gamer heard about the same, he broke down badly.

