Wow! Ajooni's Shoaib Ibrahim becomes the King of the small screen with THIS comparison, deets inside

Shoaib is one of the few actors who is quite active on social media and keeps posting photos and videos.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 22:52
Wow! Ajooni's Shoaib Ibrahim becomes the King of the small screen with THIS comparison, deets inside

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim has made his comeback on small screens after a long time. The actor plays the lead role in Star Bharat's show Ajooni by Film Farm. Apart from Shoaib, the show also stars Ayushi Khurana in the lead role. The show has begun on a promising note.

Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most loved television stars who rose to fame with his performance as Prem in Sasural Simar Ka, but had to quit the show owing to personal issues. He has been part of several TV shows including, Rishton Ke Bhanwar Mein Uljhi Niyati, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, and Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey.

Shoaib is one of the few actors who is quite active on social media and keeps posting photos and videos. As we know, the ace actor has a huge fan following. Without an iota of doubt, he is one of the hottest actors in the television industry. 

Shoaib’s fans love him so much that this time they have compared him to SRK and we must say that the resemblance is in fact very uncanny. Check out the post below!

What do you think about this comparison? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Television ajooni Shoaib Ibrahim Ayushi Khurana Danish Kapal Satish Pankaj Dheer Jairoop Jeevan Seema Sharma Seema Pandey Shiva Rana Star Plus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 22:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Actress Alia Bhatt talks about the casual sexism she faced; heard things like, ‘what’s wrong with you, why have you become so aggressive?’
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Wow! Ajooni's Shoaib Ibrahim becomes the King of the small screen with THIS comparison, deets inside
MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim has made his comeback on small screens after a long time. The actor plays the...
EXCLUSIVE! 'On one side fans have been trolling me for playing Samar and on the other they are quite excited' - Sagar Parekh gets CANDID on bagging Anupamaa as Samar, fans reaction and more
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Oh No! Mushak is ready with his army, Wedding to face a hurdle
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Pushpa Impossible: Woah! Pushpa puts a condition in front of Bapudra, makes a strong demand
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
Interesting! Banni Chow Home Delivery's Ulka Gupta is soon planning to open a dance academy, deets inside
MUMBAI: StarPlus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows on small screens. It stars Ulka Gupta...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Actress Alia Bhatt talks about the casual sexism she faced; heard things like, ‘what’s wrong with you, why have you bec
Amazing! Actress Alia Bhatt talks about the casual sexism she faced; heard things like, ‘what’s wrong with you, why have you become so aggressive?’
Latest Video