Wow! Ajooni's Shoaib Ibrahim becomes the King of the small screen with THIS comparison, deets inside

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim has made his comeback on small screens after a long time. The actor plays the lead role in Star Bharat's show Ajooni by Film Farm. Apart from Shoaib, the show also stars Ayushi Khurana in the lead role. The show has begun on a promising note.

Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most loved television stars who rose to fame with his performance as Prem in Sasural Simar Ka, but had to quit the show owing to personal issues. He has been part of several TV shows including, Rishton Ke Bhanwar Mein Uljhi Niyati, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, and Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey.

Shoaib is one of the few actors who is quite active on social media and keeps posting photos and videos. As we know, the ace actor has a huge fan following. Without an iota of doubt, he is one of the hottest actors in the television industry.

Shoaib’s fans love him so much that this time they have compared him to SRK and we must say that the resemblance is in fact very uncanny. Check out the post below!

