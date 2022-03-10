Wow! Aly Goni achives something big; Read to What

Aly Goni is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television and the actor has achieved something huge for which his sister is extremely proud of him.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 19:51
MUMBAI: Aly Goni has been a part of both fiction and non-fiction shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, MTV Splitsvilla 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Nach Baliye 9.

His popularity only increased when the actor took part in Bigg Boss 14 last year.

But since then, he has not taken up any TV show and the fans do miss watching him on screen.

He is grabbing the headlines for his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin and they are considered as one of the most iconic couple of television.

In the Bigg Boss house he was known for his friendship with Rahul Vaidya and they are still known as the 'Jay and Veeru' of television.

The actor is very close to his family and on his social media he does share a lot of photos and express his love and affection for them.

Recently, the actor has achieved something huge where he has built his own house and his family seems to be super proud of him.

His sister took to social media and congratulated her brother saying, “very proud of you baby”

Well, there is no doubt that the actor has come a long way with a lot of hardwork and dedication and finally he has built his own home.

The actor is loved by his fans who bestow a lot of love and support on him and they wish to see him on screen soon.

