Aly Goni, who is known for his role as Romi in the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is currently on cloud nine as he finally welcomed a new member in his family. Well, this family member is none other than a cat.

TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Aly Goni who was the talk of the town for his stint in Bigg Boss 14 is up with something exciting.

Aly Goni, who is known for his role as Romi in the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is currently on cloud nine as he finally welcomed a new family member in his family. Well, this family member is none other than a cat. Take a look at this picture to see what he is up to.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Aly Goni is ruling the hearts of the audiences with his amazing performances in popular TV shows like Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, among others. Apart from TV shows, he has also participated in many reality programmes like MTV Splitsvilla 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Box Cricket League, Nach Baliye 9, and Bigg Boss 14. Aly was also featured in various music videos and web series like Jeet Ki Zid, Tera Suit, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega2, Phone, and Jodha.

Wow! Aly Goni welcomes someone special in his family | Deets Inside
