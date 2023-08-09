WOW! Aman Gandhi gives a sneak peek into the shoot time with his co-stars from the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi

Aman Gandhi and Munira Kudrati play the role of Aayush and Shalu on the show and they are one of the most loved characters. Their chemistry is adored by the fans.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/08/2023 - 20:36
Aman Gandhi

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from your favorite show. Here’s another adorable update from what goes off-camera on the show.

One of Zee TV's most-watched daily soaps is Bhagya Lakshmi, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati and Smita Bansal among other actors make up a great ensemble cast.

We are aware of how much you will appreciate discovering new facts about your favorite TV stars, who also enjoy informing their followers about events happening around them.

TV stars frequently share footage from their personal lives and locations where their shows are shot. Aman Gandhi shares a BTS scene, where Rohit Suchanti was shooting for his close scene.

He was observed wearing a light blue coat, kurta, and pants. As always, he looked incredible in this attire.

Aman was spotted giggling when Munira Kudrati shot another video while she was resting on a sofa set. In the video, Rohit also provides a brief spot.

Munira is heard saying that providing him reach will be his advantage. She is doing her best to record the story even though, as he claimed, none of it has been uploaded.

The love story of Rishi and Lakshmi has experienced many ups and downs, and the program has gotten a great deal of support. This journey has been an emotional rollercoaster for the characters.

