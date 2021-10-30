WOW: Amar Upadhyay reveals that the cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has a Whatsapp Group till date!

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor is known for her Saas-Bahu drama TV shows, be it 'Kyunki Saas bhi kabhi bahu thi' or 'Kasautii Zindagi kay' she had set a standard and the fandom kept growing ever since. There are reports that the fans even had protested and fasted to change the plot of the show, which is insane!

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi which aired on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008 still has a huge fan following. Actor Amar Upadhyay, who initially played the character of Mihir Virani in the show, has revealed that the cast still has a WhatsApp group.

(Also Read: I wish I had someone to guide me in the industry; things would have been really different for me then: Molkki actor Amar Upadhyay)

The date that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi premiered on was the same date that Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, went on air. Talking about the difference in the TRPs, Amar told Times Now, “When Amitabh Bachchan sir’s KBC released, it was bang on - fantastic TRPs. We were not even 1, we were zero point something and KBC opened to 6-7 TRP score straight. There was a huge gap and we thought we will never be able to cross that. We thought Bachchan sir's show will keep on growing and we will also go slightly ahead."

Amar said that the team used to go to Ekta's office every week to know the ratings. Soon, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi climbed to second place while KBC continued holding the top spot. He said that the TRP of the show skyrocketed after his character's death, and after some time, overtook KBC as well.

Amar also revealed that the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi team's Whatsapp group still exists and ‘almost 60-70 per cent of the people are there from the cast and the crew’.

When asked if there is a chance of a sequel, he said: "I have no idea if we will get back, who will be Tulsi because Smriti Irani is damn busy! She’s a minister, so I think it’ll be difficult to cast Tulsi. I don’t know if they’re making or not, or if Ekta Kapoor is thinking on the lines or not."

The possibility of a sequel to Kyuki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi seems surreal, but we can't predict much because Ekta Kapoor has managed to give a sequel to Kasautii zindagi kay in the past with a whole new cast. (Also Read: Did You Know? Not just Amar Upadhyay AKA Virender Singh of Molkki but his family too was part of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi)

CREDIT: HT