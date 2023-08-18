Wow! Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting with son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the iconic 'Kajra Re' song in Kaun Banega Crorepati

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, one of the most popular reality shows is keeping the audience hooked with its interesting questions and guests with diverse backgrounds. The quiz-based reality show is loved by audiences of all ages and all its seasons end up being bigger than the previous one.

The highlight of every season has to be Big B's hosting style. That's why he returns to the television screen every season with the show.

In one of the recent episodes, the host Amitabh Bachchan recalled working with his son, Amitabh Bachchan, and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Bachchan in the film Bunty Aur Babli.

Contestant Abhishek Garg encountered the 12th question with a prize value of Rs 12,50,000. The question that was asked to him was, 'Piyush Mishra's band Ballimaaraan refers to a locality in Delhi, most famously associated with which poet?'

The participant opted for Option D) Mirza Ghalib, which turned out to be the correct response. The host, Amitabh Bachchan then proceeded to reveal an interesting connection.

He mentioned that a few lines referencing Ballimaaraan were incorporated into his song Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli, in which both his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and son, Abhishek Bachchan, starred.

He reminisced, saying, "Usmein hum teeno the. Tab Aishwarya humari bahu nahi thi, ab ban gayi hai. Gaane me bahu thi, Abhishek the aur hum the. Uss gaane mein bol the." Furthermore, Amitabh Bachchan asked the team to play Kajra Re and even grooved to its beats.

Bunty Aur Babli, released in 2005 is Shaad Ali's directorial that starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Amitabh Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in the song Kajra Re, a hit track from the movie.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen matching steps with Aishwarya Bachchan. It was sung by sung by Javed Ali, Shankar Mahadevan, Alisha Chinai, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and Gulzar.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV. Viewers can also stream it on the app SonyLIV at any time.

