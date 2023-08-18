Wow! Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting with son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the iconic 'Kajra Re' song in Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, one of the most popular reality shows is keeping the audience hooked with its interesting questions and guests with diverse backgrounds.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 12:45
Kaun Banega Crorepati

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, one of the most popular reality shows is keeping the audience hooked with its interesting questions and guests with diverse backgrounds. The quiz-based reality show is loved by audiences of all ages and all its seasons end up being bigger than the previous one. 

Also read -Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 : Exclusive! Contestants get a special power to earn more money post THIS stage in the show

The highlight of every season has to be Big B's hosting style. That's why he returns to the television screen every season with the show. 

In one of the recent episodes, the host Amitabh Bachchan recalled working with his son, Amitabh Bachchan, and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Bachchan in the film Bunty Aur Babli.

Contestant Abhishek Garg encountered the 12th question with a prize value of Rs 12,50,000. The question that was asked to him was, 'Piyush Mishra's band Ballimaaraan refers to a locality in Delhi, most famously associated with which poet?' 

The participant opted for Option D) Mirza Ghalib, which turned out to be the correct response. The host, Amitabh Bachchan then proceeded to reveal an interesting connection. 

He mentioned that a few lines referencing Ballimaaraan were incorporated into his song Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli, in which both his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and son, Abhishek Bachchan, starred. 

He reminisced, saying, "Usmein hum teeno the. Tab Aishwarya humari bahu nahi thi, ab ban gayi hai. Gaane me bahu thi, Abhishek the aur hum the. Uss gaane mein bol the." Furthermore, Amitabh Bachchan asked the team to play Kajra Re and even grooved to its beats.

Bunty Aur Babli, released in 2005 is Shaad Ali's directorial that starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Amitabh Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in the song Kajra Re, a hit track from the movie. 

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen matching steps with Aishwarya Bachchan. It was sung by sung by Javed Ali, Shankar Mahadevan, Alisha Chinai, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and Gulzar.

Also read - Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 : Exclusive! Check out the new "Family Special Week" session introduced in this season

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV. Viewers can also stream it on the app SonyLIV at any time.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

Kaun Banega Crorepati Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bollywood Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 12:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bekaboo actress Eisha Singh approached for the upcoming season?
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Exclusive! “In real life I would definitely not stay quiet.”, Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi from Anupamaa, on how she would deal with domestic violence in real life
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The...
RIP! Arleen Sorkin, who brought DC Comics’ Harley Quinn to life in animated series, passes away at 67
MUMBAI:  Arleen Sorkin who was popular for her Tv show Days of Our Lives and was the original voice behind DC Comics...
Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31: Exclusive! The contestants to get a special deal from the judges; two contestants to get lucky this season
MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.The talent on...
Wow! Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting with son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the iconic 'Kajra Re' song in Kaun Banega Crorepati
MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, one of the most popular reality shows is keeping the audience hooked with its...
WOW! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer shows a great jump over the weekend, Sunny Deol's film continues its dream run
MUMBAI:Ayushmann Khurrana’s last few films failed to make a mark at the box office, but the actor is back with a bang...
Recent Stories
Arleen Sorkin
RIP! Arleen Sorkin, who brought DC Comics’ Harley Quinn to life in animated series, passes away at 67
Latest Video
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bekaboo actress Eisha Singh approached for the upcoming season?
muskan bamne
Exclusive! “In real life I would definitely not stay quiet.”, Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi from Anupamaa, on how she would deal with domestic violence in real life
Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Season
Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31: Exclusive! The contestants to get a special deal from the judges; two contestants to get lucky this season
Siddarth
What! Siddarth Nigam reveals if he was disappointed with his role in the movie "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan"
Manisha Rani and Shiv Thakare
Exclusive! Manisha Rani and Shiv Thakare to collaborate for a project together?
Aishwarya Aher
EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Aher opens up on bagging Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, reveals how she prepped for her role Sam in the show and much more