WOW! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all smiles as they kickstart their WEDDING festivities; here's the first glimpse

MUMBAI: The wedding season has kickstarted and both Bollywood and the television world are set to witness a lot of couples walking down the aisle.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's wedding is one of the most-awaited weddings of the year.

The duo has been together for a very long time and is finally going to take wedding vows in a few days time.

A few days back, Ankita had a star-studded bachelorette party where we saw so many popular television divas gracing the occasion.

And now, as Ankita and Vicky's wedding date inches close, the pre-wedding functions have kickstarted in full swing.

Ankita has shared the first glimpse of their pre-wedding functions where both of them are looking surreal.

The pretty diva is wearing a beautiful green and pink saree while Vicky looks handsome in an off-white kurta.

Ankita's bridal glow is clearly visible and we love her seeing the traditional green bangles that are worn as per Maharashtrian rituals.

Take a look:

Well, this is just the start and we can't wait to see Ankita and Vicky all decked up in the stunning bride and groom avatar.

