WOW: Ankita Lokhande’s in-laws welcome the new bride with grah pravesh rituals!

MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande married beau Vicky Jain and the two are much in love.

Their wedding was a grand affair with 3-4 days long festivities that started from December 11 and ended on December 14 with a reception. Several celebrities from the television industry attended the festivities. Ankita’s Manikarnika co-actress Kangana Ranaut also became a part of her cocktail party.

(Also Read: Newly married couple, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain poses for paps)

Newlywed Ankita Lokhande rang in her 37th birthday today (December 19). She celebrated her first birthday post marriage and it looks like hubby Vicky Jain and her friends are not leaving any chance to make it all the more special for her. On the special occasion, Vicky took to his Instagram handle and shared a splendidly romantic picture with her to wish the actress. Making it even more special and lovely, he wrote, “Happy b'day Mrs Jain ”.

Well, now the duo are busy completing the grah pravesh rituals.

The actress, who is busy sharing pictures and videos from their wedding ceremonies, posted a video on her Instagram account giving a glimpse of her griha pravesh ceremony. Ankita's in-laws welcomed her affectionately and the bridal glow on the newlywed was quite evident. In the video, Ankita and Vicky both are looking made for each other.

While the actress looked gorgeous in a blue sari, Vicky complemented her in a white shirt and black pants. The newlyweds are seen dipping their hands in a plate which has turmeric paste which is considered auspicious and they make impressions with their hands on the entry wall of their house.

Ankita then fulfills the rituals of a new bride as Vicky bends down and places the plate in front of her and she puts her feet in the turmeric paste and makes her foot impressions on the floor while entering the house.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: How Romantic: Vicky Jain makes wife Ankita Lokhande’s FIRST BIRTHDAY POST MARRIAGE a ‘SPECIAL ONE’!)

CREDIT: TOI