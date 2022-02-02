WOW! Ankita Lokhande’s stunning red Bandhani print saree in this ritual with her beau Vicky Jain

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande, who married beau Vicky Jain in December 2021, recently travelled to her husband's hometown. Now, the actress has released photos from a Jain temple ritual that the pair performed with their family.

Ankita shared a series of photos from the event in her most recent Instagram post. She looks stunning with a red bandhani print saree that shows off her sindoor'. Vicky, on the other hand, is dressed in a traditional dhoti-kurta for the occasion. Ankita and Vicky are seen performing puja at the temple with their family in the photos.

Ankita also shared the pictures with the caption saying, “New bonds and new learning’s ”.

Take a look:

Ankita's new bride image was a hit with fans. They showered hearts and compliments over the post.

Ankita seemed to be having a good time as a new bride at her sasural' these days. She had previously released a video showing off another of her ethnic appearances, this time in a bright pink sari with sindoor and mangalsutra.

Watch it here:

For the unfamiliar, Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain in a lavish wedding ceremony on December 16, 2021. After dating for a few years, the couple decided to take the plunge. Several well-known celebrities from the entertainment business, as well as friends and family, attended their wedding receptions.

Credit: Times Of India